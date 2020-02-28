Bucks vs. Thunder: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Oklahoma City 37-22; Milwaukee 50-8

What to Know

The Oklahoma City Thunder might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Fiserv Forum. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as OKC skips in on five wins and Milwaukee on four.

It was a close one, but on Thursday the Thunder sidestepped the Sacramento Kings for a 112-108 win. The over/under? 220. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. The top scorer for OKC was small forward Danilo Gallinari (24 points).

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Milwaukee and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 108-97 victory on the road. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 19 rebounds, and eight dimes. That's 13 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

OKC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 15-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Thunder are now 37-22 while Milwaukee sits at 50-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.40% on the season. But Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them first in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $84.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 229

Series History

Oklahoma City have won six out of their last nine games against Milwaukee.