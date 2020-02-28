Bucks vs. Thunder: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bucks vs. Thunder basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Oklahoma City 37-22; Milwaukee 50-8
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Fiserv Forum. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as OKC skips in on five wins and Milwaukee on four.
It was a close one, but on Thursday the Thunder sidestepped the Sacramento Kings for a 112-108 win. The over/under? 220. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here. The top scorer for OKC was small forward Danilo Gallinari (24 points).
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Milwaukee and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 108-97 victory on the road. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 19 points, 19 rebounds, and eight dimes. That's 13 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
OKC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 15-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Thunder are now 37-22 while Milwaukee sits at 50-8. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Oklahoma City ranks fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.40% on the season. But Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them first in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $84.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 229
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won six out of their last nine games against Milwaukee.
- Nov 10, 2019 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Apr 10, 2019 - Oklahoma City 127 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 27, 2019 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Dec 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Oct 31, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Apr 04, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Jan 02, 2017 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Mar 06, 2016 - Oklahoma City 104 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Dec 29, 2015 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Milwaukee 123
