The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City is 10-15 overall and 3-8 at home, while the Bucks are 16-10 overall and 7-8 on the road. The Bucks are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games as a favorite. The Thunder, meanwhile, are 12-0 against the spread in their last 12 Sunday games.

The Bucks are 5-14 against the spread in the last 19 meetings against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Milwaukee is favored by 11.5-points in the latest Thunder vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 228.5.

Thunder vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -11.5

Thunder vs. Bucks over-under: 228.5 points

Thunder vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -850, Thunder +575

What you need to know about the Thunder



The Thunder dropped their third close decision in a row on Friday, falling 97-95 to the Denver Nuggets. Justin Jackson led the way with 20 points in the loss. Jackson has now scored 14 or more points in two of his last three games. The Thunder, however, will be without their leading scorer on Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averages 22.6 points per game, will miss Sunday's contest with a knee injury.

The Thunder are fifth-worst in the NBA in points per game, scoring only 107.4 on average. Oklahoma City has lost four of its last five games, but the Thunder are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six outings.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee dropped its second straight decision, falling 129-115 to the Utah Jazz. Giannis Antetokounmpo reeled in a double-double with 29 points and 15 boards. Antetokounmpo scores 28.1 points and pulls down 11.2 rebounds per game, while Khris Middleton dishes 6.2 assists per outing.

Milwaukee features the NBA's most potent offense, averaging 121.2 points per game. The Bucks are 5-2 in their last seven games, but they've covered the spread just twice in their last seven meetings against the Thunder.

