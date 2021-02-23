Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Minnesota 7-24; Milwaukee 18-13

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 2-8 against the Milwaukee Bucks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Minnesota is on the road again Tuesday and plays against Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while the Timberwolves will be stumbling in from a loss.

Minnesota was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 103-99 to the New York Knicks. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, taking their game 128-115. Milwaukee can attribute much of their success to power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 18 boards, and small forward Khris Middleton, who had 32 points and six assists along with eight rebounds. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.

The Timberwolves have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Minnesota is now 7-24 while Milwaukee sits at 18-13. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Minnesota has only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. Milwaukee's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.60%. We'll see if their 4.80% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won eight out of their last ten games against Minnesota.