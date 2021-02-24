Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Minnesota 7-24; Milwaukee 18-13

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 2-8 against the Milwaukee Bucks since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Minnesota's road trip will continue as they head to Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET to face off against Milwaukee. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while Minnesota will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Minnesota was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 103-99 to the New York Knicks. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 15 boards along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Sacramento Kings with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 128-115. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and small forward Khris Middleton were among the main playmakers for Milwaukee as the former dropped a double-double on 38 points and 18 rebounds and the latter had 32 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds. That makes it seven consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.

Minnesota is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Minnesota is now 7-24 while the Bucks sit at 18-13. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Timberwolves have only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. Milwaukee's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48.60% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. We'll see if their 4.80% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won eight out of their last ten games against Minnesota.

Jan 01, 2020 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Minnesota 104

Nov 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 134 vs. Minnesota 106

Feb 23, 2019 - Milwaukee 140 vs. Minnesota 128

Oct 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Minnesota 95

Feb 01, 2018 - Minnesota 108 vs. Milwaukee 89

Dec 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Minnesota 96

Mar 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Minnesota 95

Dec 30, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Milwaukee 99

Mar 04, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Minnesota 101

Jan 02, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Minnesota 85

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Jrue Holiday: Out (Covid-19)

Jaylen Adams: Out (Covid-19)

Jordan Nwora: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Minnesota