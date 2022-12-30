Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Minnesota 16-19; Milwaukee 22-12

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.69 points per matchup before their game Friday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Minnesota might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.

The Timberwolves were just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 119-118 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The loss was just more heartbreak for Minnesota, who fell 128-125 when the teams previously met in January. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 27 points, and small forward Jaden McDaniels, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 119-113. Milwaukee's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 45 points and 22 boards in addition to seven assists.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.