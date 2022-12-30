Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Minnesota 16-19; Milwaukee 22-12
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.69 points per matchup before their game Friday. Their road trip will continue as they head to Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks. Minnesota might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The Timberwolves were just a bucket shy of a win on Wednesday and fell 119-118 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The loss was just more heartbreak for Minnesota, who fell 128-125 when the teams previously met in January. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard D'Angelo Russell, who had 27 points, and small forward Jaden McDaniels, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 119-113. Milwaukee's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 45 points and 22 boards in addition to seven assists.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Minnesota.
- Nov 04, 2022 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Minnesota 102
- Mar 19, 2022 - Minnesota 138 vs. Milwaukee 119
- Oct 27, 2021 - Minnesota 113 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 14, 2021 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Minnesota 105
- Feb 23, 2021 - Milwaukee 139 vs. Minnesota 112
- Jan 01, 2020 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 134 vs. Minnesota 106
- Feb 23, 2019 - Milwaukee 140 vs. Minnesota 128
- Oct 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Minnesota 95
- Feb 01, 2018 - Minnesota 108 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Dec 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Minnesota 96
- Mar 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Minnesota 95
- Dec 30, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Mar 04, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Minnesota 101
- Jan 02, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Minnesota 85