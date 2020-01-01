Bucks vs. Timberwolves: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Minnesota 12-20; Milwaukee 30-5

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Milwaukee Bucks. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Milwaukee's and the Chicago Bulls' contest on Monday was close at halftime, but Milwaukee turned on the heat in the second half with 68 points. The Bucks ended the year with a bang, routing Chicago 123-102. Milwaukee SF Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 23 points and ten boards in addition to six dimes. Antetokounmpo has posted a double-double in each of his past six games.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Minnesota ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday. They won 122-115 over the Brooklyn Nets. PG Shabazz Napier (24 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota. Napier had trouble finding his footing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Napier's points were the most he has had all year.

The wins brought Milwaukee up to 30-5 and Minnesota to 12-20. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks enter the game with 48.50% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Timberwolves have only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if the Bucks' 5.20% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports - North

Fox Sports - North Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.94

Odds

The Bucks are a big 17-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Milwaukee have won seven out of their last nine games against Minnesota.