Bucks vs. Timberwolves: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bucks vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Minnesota 12-20; Milwaukee 30-5
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Milwaukee Bucks. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
Milwaukee's and the Chicago Bulls' contest on Monday was close at halftime, but Milwaukee turned on the heat in the second half with 68 points. The Bucks ended the year with a bang, routing Chicago 123-102. Milwaukee SF Giannis Antetokounmpo looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 23 points and ten boards in addition to six dimes. Antetokounmpo has posted a double-double in each of his past six games.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Minnesota ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday. They won 122-115 over the Brooklyn Nets. PG Shabazz Napier (24 points) was the top scorer for Minnesota. Napier had trouble finding his footing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Napier's points were the most he has had all year.
The wins brought Milwaukee up to 30-5 and Minnesota to 12-20. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks enter the game with 48.50% field goal percentage, good for best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Timberwolves have only been able to knock down 43.30% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if the Bucks' 5.20% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.94
Odds
The Bucks are a big 17-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won seven out of their last nine games against Minnesota.
- Nov 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 134 vs. Minnesota 106
- Feb 23, 2019 - Milwaukee 140 vs. Minnesota 128
- Oct 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Minnesota 95
- Feb 01, 2018 - Minnesota 108 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Dec 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Minnesota 96
- Mar 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Minnesota 95
- Dec 30, 2016 - Minnesota 116 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Mar 04, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Minnesota 101
- Jan 02, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Minnesota 85
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Trouble brewing in Sixers locker room?
The Sixers were down by as much as 36 before eventually losing by 18 on Tuesday
-
Trae Young (ankle) to return Friday
Young hasn't played since injuring his ankle against the Bucks last week
-
Pelicans expect Zion to make Jan. return
The Pelicans' top draft pick is moving closer to a return to action
-
Horford yet to find 'rhythm' with 76ers
Horford is having a down year statistically, and doesn't always look comfortable out on the...
-
Beverley to miss time with wrist injury
Beverley injured his wrist during the Clippers' loss to the Jazz over the weekend
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 31 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...