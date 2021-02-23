The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 18-13 overall and 11-4 at home, while Minnesota is 7-24 overall and 3-13 on the road. The Bucks have won the last four games between the teams.

Milwaukee is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.5.

Bucks vs. Timberwolves spread: Bucks -10.5

Bucks vs. Timberwolves over-under: 232 points

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee eased past the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, 128-115. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped a double-double on 38 points and 18 boards. He set career highs in free throws (19) and attempts (24). Khris Middleton had 32 points and six assists along with eight rebounds. The Bucks have won two in a row after snapping a five-game losing streak.

Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a season-high seven consecutive games. Milwaukee enters Tuesday's matchup with a 48.6 field goal percentage, second best in the league. The Bucks have averaged an 18-point margin of victory in their last four wins over the Timberwolves. Jrue Holiday (health and safety protocols) will remain out on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota lost 103-99 to the New York Knicks on Sunday. The Timberwolves erased a 21-point halftime deficit but could not complete the comeback. They held New York to 16 points in the final quarter in the defeat. After the loss, head coach Ryan Saunders was fired and was replaced by Toronto assistant coach Chris Finch.

Minnesota has lost eight of its last nine games. On Sunday, Karl-Anthony Towns posted a double-double on 27 points and 15 rebounds in addition to three blocks. The Timberwolves have only been able to knock down 43.8 percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league.

