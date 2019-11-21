Bucks vs. Trail Blazers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bucks vs. Trail Blazers basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee (home) vs. Portland (away)
Current Records: Milwaukee 11-3; Portland 5-10
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.33 points per game. They are staying on the road on Thursday, facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Portland has some work to do to even out the 2-6 series between these two since December of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
The Trail Blazers received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 115-104 to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, winning 135-127. Milwaukee's SF Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most active players for the team as he posted a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds. That's 14 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
The Trail Blazers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.
Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 11-3 while Portland's defeat dropped them down to 5-10. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if Portland bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
Series History
Milwaukee have won six out of their last eight games against Portland.
- Nov 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 143 vs. Portland 100
- Nov 06, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Nov 30, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Portland 91
- Oct 21, 2017 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Portland 110
- Mar 21, 2017 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Portland 90
- Dec 07, 2016 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Portland 107
- Feb 02, 2016 - Portland 107 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Dec 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 90 vs. Portland 88
