Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (26-27) are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. Portland is 14-11 at home, while Milwaukee is 13-12 on the road. The Bucks enter this contest on a seven-game winning streak after defeating the Miami Heat 123-115 on Saturday. The Blazers are looking to rebound from a 129-121 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Portland is 28-25 and the Bucks are 28-22-3 against the spread this season. All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable and Bobby Portis (knee) is out for the Bucks, while Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and Justise Winslow (ankle) are out and Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Portland.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -4

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks over/under: 242 points

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks money line: Portland +152, Milwaukee -180

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday, winning 123-115. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way, recording a triple-double on 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Bucks have won seven straight and nine of their last 10 contests and trail the Boston Celtics by one game in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season, averaging 32.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game. The 28-year-old forward has a very realistic chance at leading the NBA in both scoring and rebounds this year. Bobby Portis is also averaging a double-double for Milwaukee at 14.4 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, but will miss this contest with a knee injury.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, the Blazers saw their three-game winning streak snapped in their 129-121 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Damian Lillard led the way for Portland, scoring 40 points to go with 5 rebounds and 5 assists. Josh Hart added a double-double for the Blazers on 13 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Lillard is in the midst of another outstanding season, with per game averages of 30.9 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.0 rebounds. Guard Anfernee Simons (22.0 points, 4.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds per game) and forward Jerami Grant (20.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists) have also proven to be explosive scorers for Portland.

