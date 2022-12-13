Who's Playing

Golden State @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Golden State 14-13; Milwaukee 19-7

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.07 points per game. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. Golden State will be strutting in after a victory while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Warriors didn't have too much trouble with the Boston Celtics at home this past Saturday as they won 123-107. Golden State relied on the efforts of shooting guard Klay Thompson, who had 34 points along with five rebounds, and point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points, seven dimes and six boards.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 97-92 to the Houston Rockets. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Milwaukee to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest. One thing holding the Bucks back was the mediocre play of small forward Grayson Allen, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Milwaukee's defeat took them down to 19-7 while Golden State's win pulled them up to 14-13. If the Warriors want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday, who had 25 points and eight assists in addition to six rebounds, and power forward Bobby Portis, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 15 boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $48.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won seven out of their last 13 games against Milwaukee.