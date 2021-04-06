The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 23-27 overall and 14-9 at home, while the Bucks are 32-17 overall and 14-10 on the road. The Bucks have won four of the last five games between the two teams.

Milwaukee is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Warriors vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 237.5.

Warriors vs. Bucks spread: Warriors +6.5

Warriors vs. Bucks over-under: 237.5 points

Warriors vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -270, Golden State +230



What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors lost 117-111 to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Stephen Curry had 37 points in addition to five boards. Golden State has dropped seven if its past eight games. The Warriors are now in 10th place in the Western Conference.

The Warriors lost all three games on their recent road trip. Eric Paschall is expected to miss the next two weeks with a hip injury. Curry recently returned from a tailbone injury, but he practiced on Monday and is expected to play against Milwaukee. For the season, Curry is averaging 29.4 points, 6.0 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee edged the Sacramento Kings, 129-128 on Saturday. Pat Connaughton made three free throws in the final nine seconds to preserve the win. Jrue Holiday recorded a double-double with 33 points and 11 assists along with seven rebounds. Brook Lopez finished with 26 points.

Donte DiVincenzo also double-doubled with 12 points and 14 rebounds against the Kings. The Bucks have won three straight games. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game with knee soreness but is probable for Tuesday's game. Milwaukee is 4-1 in its last five games against the Warriors and 7-1 in its last eight games on the road.

