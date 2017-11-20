Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM CST
The Milwaukee Bucks are back in action tonight as they host the Washington Wizards at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Forget about Saturday night’s debacle in Dallas (I know I have) and kick back and relax with the game tonight. Well, relax as much as you can I guess.
All of the quick and dirty game information has been captured below and in case you missed it earlier, be sure to check out our full preview of tonight’s contest.
Happy commenting!
