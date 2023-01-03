Who's Playing
Washington @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Washington 17-21; Milwaukee 23-13
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Fiserv Forum. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Bucks are out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. Washington blew past Milwaukee 118-95. Washington can attribute much of their success to power forward Rui Hachimura, who had 26 points, and center Daniel Gafford, who had 17 points.
Despite the Wizards winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Milwaukee as an eight-point favorite. Washington is currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Washington is now 17-21 while Milwaukee sits at 23-13. Washington is 9-7 after wins this season, and the Bucks are 8-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBATV
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 8-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Washington.
- Jan 01, 2023 - Washington 118 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Mar 24, 2022 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Washington 102
- Feb 01, 2022 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Washington 98
- Nov 07, 2021 - Washington 101 vs. Milwaukee 94
- May 05, 2021 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Washington 134
- Mar 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Washington 122
- Mar 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Washington 119
- Aug 11, 2020 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Washington 113
- Feb 24, 2020 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Washington 134
- Jan 28, 2020 - Milwaukee 151 vs. Washington 131
- Feb 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 148 vs. Washington 129
- Feb 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Washington 115
- Jan 11, 2019 - Washington 113 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Feb 27, 2018 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Jan 15, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Washington 95
- Jan 06, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Washington 103
- Nov 20, 2017 - Washington 99 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 08, 2017 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Washington 107 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 23, 2016 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Washington 96
- Dec 10, 2016 - Washington 110 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Feb 11, 2016 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Washington 92
- Jan 13, 2016 - Washington 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Nov 17, 2015 - Washington 115 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Oct 30, 2015 - Washington 118 vs. Milwaukee 113