Who's Playing

Washington @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Washington 17-21; Milwaukee 23-13

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Fiserv Forum. Washington will be strutting in after a victory while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bucks are out to make up for these teams' game on Sunday. Washington blew past Milwaukee 118-95. Washington can attribute much of their success to power forward Rui Hachimura, who had 26 points, and center Daniel Gafford, who had 17 points.

Despite the Wizards winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Milwaukee as an eight-point favorite. Washington is currently five-for-five against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Washington is now 17-21 while Milwaukee sits at 23-13. Washington is 9-7 after wins this season, and the Bucks are 8-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 25 games against Washington.