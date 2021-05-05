Who's Playing

Washington @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Washington 30-35; Milwaukee 41-24

What to Know

The Washington Wizards haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since Jan. 11 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Wizards and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard.

Washington didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers at home on Monday as they won 154-141. It was another big night for Washington's point guard Russell Westbrook, who posted a triple-double on 24 dimes, 21 boards, and 14 points. Westbrook now has 32 triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Milwaukee proved too difficult a challenge. Milwaukee secured a 124-118 W over the Nets. The Bucks' point guard Jrue Holiday did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 23 points, ten assists, and eight rebounds.

The Wizards are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Washington to 30-35 and Milwaukee to 41-24. Allowing an average of 118.06 points per game, Washington hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Washington.