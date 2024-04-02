We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on the schedule as the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks are set to tip at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 14-61 overall and 6-31 at home, while Milwaukee is 47-27 overall and 18-19 on the road. The Bucks have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against the Wizards.

This time around, the Bucks are favored by 13 points in the latest Wizards vs. Bucks odds, and the over/under is 227.5 points. Before entering any Bucks vs. Wizards picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 81-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Milwaukee vs. Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Wizards vs. Bucks spread: Wizards +13

Wizards vs. Bucks over/under: 227.5 points

Wizards vs. Bucks money line: Wizards: +608, Bucks: -921

Wizards vs. Bucks picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 119-107 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Miami Heat. Guard Jordan Poole played well in the loss, finishing with 22 points, eight assists and four rebounds. For the season, Poole is averaging 17.0 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Offensively, Washington is scoring 113.3 points per game on average. The Wizards are giving up 123.0 points per game on defense, which ranks dead-last in the NBA.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, the Bucks earned a 122-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, dropping a double-double with 36 points and 16 rebounds. Khris Middleton was another key contributor, scoring 21 points to go along with six assists and six rebounds.

The Bucks enter tonight's matchup averaging 120.4 points per game, which ranks fourth in the league. Milwaukee has won five straight against Washington and the Bucks are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games against an opponent from the Eastern Conference.

How to make Bucks vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Wizards vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Bucks vs. Wizards, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.