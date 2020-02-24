Bucks vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 24 predictions from model on 35-19 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks (48-8) will visit the Washington Wizards (20-35) in an Eastern Conference showdown on Monday evening. The Bucks will arrive short-handed, with Brook Lopez and Kyle Korver set to miss the game with back ailments. On Washington's side, there is less certainty given the presence of a back-to-back, but Washington's injury report is largely clean.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena. Sportsbooks list Milwaukee as a 12.5-point road favorite, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 241 in the latest Bucks vs. Wizards odds. Before making any Wizards vs. Bucks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 18 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Wizards vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Wizards spread: Bucks -12.5

Bucks vs. Wizards over-under: 241 points

Bucks vs. Wizards money line: Bucks -1020, Wizards +666

MIL: The Bucks are 7-1 against the spread in the last eight games

WASH: The Wizards are 8-6 against the spread in the last 14 games

Why the Bucks can cover

The model has considered that the Bucks have the best overall statistical profile in the NBA by a considerable margin. Milwaukee leads the league in defensive efficiency by leaps and bounds, with No. 1 marks in shooting efficiency allowed and defensive rebounding. The Bucks are also tremendous at keeping opponents off the free-throw line, and they'll need that stout approach against a talented Wizards offense.

On the other end, the Bucks can feast on the NBA's worst defense, with Milwaukee leading the NBA in shooting efficiency on the way to a top-two overall offense. That combination should be kind to the visitors, especially with Washington facing a rest disadvantage.

Why the Wizards can cover

Despite their overall dominance, Milwaukee isn't a lock to cover the Bucks vs. Wizards spread. The model also has considered that the Wizards are a strong offensive team, offering some optimism even in a difficult matchup. Washington is fantastic at avoiding turnovers and the home team has an encouraging free-throw rate that should help against Milwaukee.

On the defensive side, there is a rougher path, but the Wizards do create turnovers at an above-average rate, which can lead to variance in a positive direction. The Wizards can also hitch their wagon to Bradley Beal, with the veteran guard averaging 29.6 points and 6.0 assists to captain the Wizards offensively this season.

How to make Bucks vs. Wizards picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe projected to outscore their season-long averages. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Bucks vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Wizards vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.