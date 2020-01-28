Bucks vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 28 predictions from proven simulation

The Washington Wizards will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 40-6 overall and 21-2 at home, while Washington is 15-30 overall and 6-19 on the road. The Bucks have the NBA's best record and are riding an eight-game winning streak. The Wizards have lost five of their past seven games. Milwaukee is favored by 16 points in the latest Bucks vs. Wizards odds, while the over-under is set at 243.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bucks vs. Wizards spread: Bucks -16

Bucks vs. Wizards over-under: 243.5 points

Bucks vs. Wizards money line: Milwaukee -1489, Washington 1030

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with Charlotte on Friday, as the Bucks won 116-103. It was another big night for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 16 rebounds in addition to six dimes. Milwaukee became the first NBA team to reach 40 wins this season. The Bucks also have the best offense in the league, averaging 119.3 points per game. They will face a Wizards defense that is worst in the league, allowing 120.6 points per game.

What you need to know about the Wizards

The game between Washington and Atlanta on Sunday was not particularly close, with the Wizards falling 152-133. Bradley Beal had 40 points and six assists. He has averaged 35.8 points per game over his past four outings. Atlanta scored 22 of the first 27 points of the second half en route to building a 25-point lead.

In its last three losses, Washington has allowed 152, 134 and 140 points.

How to make Wizards vs. Bucks picks

