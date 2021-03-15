The Washington Wizards will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 14-23 overall and 7-12 at home, while Milwaukee is 24-14 overall and 9-9 on the road. The Bucks have won the last six matchups between the teams.

Milwaukee is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 241.

Wizards vs. Bucks spread: Wizards +8.5

Wizards vs. Bucks over-under: 241 points

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee notched a 125-119 win over Washington in the first of consecutive games between the teams on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-doubled for the second consecutive game on 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. He is averaging 31.1 points over his last 10 games. Milwaukee scored the game's final six points to wrap up the victory.

The Bucks have won eight of their past nine games. Milwaukee has won 17 of 25 games decided by 10-plus points. The Bucks are averaging 116.3 points over their past 10 games.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Bradley Beal missed Saturday's game with a knee injury, but is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game. He leads the NBA in scoring at 32.1 points per game. Russell Westbrook triple-doubled on 42 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Rui Hachimura double-doubled on 29 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wizards have lost three consecutive games and five of six. They have lost 16 of 21 games vs. Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is allowing 121.3 points over its past 10 games. Davis Bertans (calf) is questionable for Monday's game.

