The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) will try to take another step toward clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference when they visit the Washington Wizards (34-44) on Tuesday night. Milwaukee is two games ahead of Boston with four games remaining in the regular season. Washington has already been eliminated from playoff contention and is going to be without most of its key players in this game.

Wizards vs. Bucks spread: Wizards +13

Wizards vs. Bucks over/under: 230.5 points

Wizards vs. Bucks money line: Washington +600, Milwaukee -900

Why the Wizards can cover

Milwaukee has dropped two of its last five games, with one of those setbacks being a 140-99 blowout loss to Boston last Thursday. The Bucks shot less than 38% from the floor while allowing Boston to knock down 22 of its 43 attempts from beyond the arc. They are still two games ahead of the Celtics in the standings, so they will be expecting an easy win against a depleted Washington roster.

The Wizards have been competitive over the last few weeks, beating Boston by 19 points last Tuesday as 11.5-point underdogs. They also covered the 11.5-point spread in their 118-109 loss at New York on Sunday, with shooting guard Corey Kispert pouring in 29 points on 10 of 19 shooting. Washington has covered the spread in 12 of its last 18 games in the month of April. The Wizards also get to face a shorthanded Bucks team without the services of Khris Middleton (knee) and Grayson Allen (ankle).

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee bounced back from its blowout loss to Boston with a 117-104 win against Philadelphia on Sunday, as Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds in a double-double effort. The Bucks shot 57.5% from the floor, making 10 of 28 from 3-point range. Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee with 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

It is facing a Washington team that was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, so the Wizards could be lacking motivation on Tuesday. They are also playing without leading scorers Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis, who could all wind up getting shut down for the remainder of the season. Milwaukee has won 12 of the last 14 meetings between these teams and is 14-2 in its last 16 road games.

