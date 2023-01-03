An Eastern Conference showdown has the Washington Wizards (17-21) and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) facing off on Tuesday night. The Bucks have hit a rough patch, dropping five of their last six games. On Sunday, they lost to the Wizards 118-95 in the first game of the back-to-back. Washington is streaking right now, winners of five in a row. Khris Middleton (knee) is out for Milwaukee, while Bradley Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Washington.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as an 8-point favorite in the latest Wizards vs. Bucks odds. The over/under for total points is set at 228.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Bucks vs. Wizards:

Wizards vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -8

Wizards vs. Bucks Over-Under: 228.5 points

Wizards vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -345, Washington +270

MIL: Bucks are 12-2 ATS in their last 14 Tuesday games

WAS: Wizards are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall



Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is an absolute force on both ends of the floor who is able to attack the paint and finish through contact with ease. The six-time All-Star selection can guard multiple positions with the ability to be an effective shot-blocker. Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA in scoring (32.1) and rebounds (11.8), with 5.1 assists per game. He's logged at least 40 points and 20 boards in consecutive games.

Forward Bobby Portis has been a tough and energetic presence on the court. Portis is constantly hustling and can space the floor. The Arkansas product averages 14 points, 10.1 rebounds, and shoots 49% from the field. Portis has recorded a double-double in three straight matchups, including on Jan. 1 when he logged 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Why the Wizards can cover

Forward Kyle Kuzma is a three-level scorer who owns a smooth offensive game. Kuzma has a good feel with excellent footwork, and the Utah product excels in transition. The 27-year-old averages 21.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. In the win over Milwaukee on Sunday, Kuzma finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, notching his second career triple-double.

Center Kristaps Porzingis is an agile, floor-spacing shooting threat who also is a terrific rim protector with a knack for blocking shots. The 2015 first-round pick is averaging 22.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. He has recorded a double-double in four of his last nine games. On Dec. 30, he logged 30 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks.

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 230 points.

