Buddy Hield pours in franchise-record 11 3-pointers, joins Stephen Curry in bittersweet club

Buddy Hield has a history of lighting up the Celtics. Earlier this month, Hield put up 35 points, making 7 of 12 from 3-point range, in a one-point win over Boston. On Monday, he topped that performance with 41 points on a Kings franchise record 11 3-pointers. But this time, it was the Celtics who came out with a one-point win, 103-102.

In his 8 career games against the Boston Celtics, Buddy Hield has averaged 21.1 points & made 51.3% of his 3-pointers, the highest mark in both categories vs any opponent.



The Celtics selected Jaylen Brown ahead of Buddy Hield in the 2016 draft; Hield loves himself some revenge. — SactownBabyGiraffe (@TimMaxwell22) November 26, 2019

The 11 triples are the most ever surrendered by a Celtics team, and per ESPN Stats and Info, they are tied for the most made in a loss. Stephen Curry has made 11 threes in a loss twice for the Warriors. Hield did over half his damage in the third quarter, when he scored 21 points on 8 of 10 from the field.

Buddy Hield was on fire beyond the arc in Boston!



🏀 41 PTS (career-high)

💦 11 3PM

📊 49 FPTS pic.twitter.com/NnhiqL00lM — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) November 26, 2019

Hield, who is averaging just under 21 points a night on 39 percent shooting from three, had been struggling with his shot coming into Monday, going just 5 for 22 over his last three games from downtown. This should get him going again.