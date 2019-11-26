Buddy Hield pours in franchise-record 11 3-pointers, joins Stephen Curry in bittersweet club

Hield lit up the Celtics again, but this time it came in a loss

Buddy Hield has a history of lighting up the Celtics. Earlier this month, Hield put up 35 points, making 7 of 12 from 3-point range, in a one-point win over Boston. On Monday, he topped that performance with 41 points on a Kings franchise record 11 3-pointers. But this time, it was the Celtics who came out with a one-point win, 103-102. 

The 11 triples are the most ever surrendered by a Celtics team, and per ESPN Stats and Info, they are tied for the most made in a loss. Stephen Curry has made 11 threes in a loss twice for the Warriors. Hield did over half his damage in the third quarter, when he scored 21 points on 8 of 10 from the field. 

Hield, who is averaging just under 21 points a night on 39 percent shooting from three, had been struggling with his shot coming into Monday, going just 5 for 22 over his last three games from downtown. This should get him going again. 

