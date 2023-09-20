Buddy Hield has been with the Indiana Pacers since the back half of the 2021-22 season but could have a new home soon. A stall in contract negotiations has his current team kicking the tires on potential trade partners, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The 30-year-old veteran seems likely to draw plenty of interest in a contract year.

Hield appeared in 80 games for the Pacers last season and averaged 16.8 points per contest while shooting an impressive 42.5% from beyond the arc. He's long been one of the NBA's premier 3-point shooters and made the second-most (288) triples in the league last season. Only Klay Thompson knocked more down in 2022-23 and no player has made more than Hield since 2017-18.

Indiana reportedly made Hield an offer to keep him in Indiana after his four-year, $94 million deal expires following the 2023-24 season, but it wasn't enticing enough to keep him onboard. He and Miles Turner were viewed as highly-regarded trade targets last season, but Turner agreed to a two-year, $60 million extension in January.

The Los Angeles Lakers were among the teams most interested in acquiring Hield ahead of last season, but other teams looking to contend will surely kick the tires on what it'll take to acquire his unique talents.