Buddy Hield, Vince Carter looking to return against Lakers

The Kings could have two wings back from injury on Wedneday

The Sacramento Kings are about to get two wing players back in the rotation. Buddy Hield left the November 17th game against the Portland Trail Blazers after spraining his ankle. He’s sat out the last two games, the November 18th contest against the Blazers and Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, but sounds like he’s about to return to court.

Buddy Hield said he looks forward to playing tomorrow vs Lakers after missing recent games with sprained ankle. Said decision lies on coaching staff — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 21, 2017

Hield has thrived since moving to the bench this season, and is second on the Kings in points per game. He’d be a welcome addition to the bench rotation, as his scoring punch has been missed the last few games.

Vince Carter sounds ready to return as well. Carter hasn’t played since November 7th, and has been dealing with kidney stones.

Both Vince Carter and Buddy Hield are at practice today. Ran into Carter last night and he said he was ready to get back on the court. — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) November 21, 2017

Carter will give coach Dave Joerger another option on the wing. Minutes have been hard to balance for Joerger this season, but Carter gives Joerger another stable veteran to lean on when things get tough.

The Kings will look to break a two-game losing streak when the face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.