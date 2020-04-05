Bulls begin search for new basketball czar, multiple candidates emerge for interviews, per reports
John Paxson is expected to remain with the franchise in an advisory role
After more than a decade helming the Chicago Bulls, it appears as if the GarPax could be reaching a conclusion. The Bulls have started the process of seeking out a new top executive who will have full authority over basketball decisions, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. They plan to begin interviewing candidates next week electronically with the idea that a new top executive will be in place before games resume this season, if they do at all.
Given Chicago's appeal as a market and history as a franchise, this job should be highly coveted among executives around the league. The Bulls are currently expected to reach out to Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster and Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas, according to Wojnarowski. Indiana Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan was also on Chicago's radar, but he has decided to decline an interview with the Bulls and remain in Indiana, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania reports Adam Simon of the Miami Heat has also emerged as a potential candidate.
Neither Webster nor Karnisovas currently hold final say over their respective rosters, but work for among the most respected basketball minds in the NBA in Masai Ujiri and Tim Connelly, respectively. Both have played pivotal roles in the construction of contenders with their current franchises.
John Paxson, who started the season as the team's executive vice president of basketball operations, is expected to remain with the franchise in an advisory role, while general manager Gar Forman will likely discuss a potential role in Chicago's new front office as well, according to Wojnarowski. The notion that a new top executive in Chicago would have full authority over the franchise rather than reporting to Paxson is a fairly new one. Earlier reports suggested that Paxson would remain in his role with only Forman being replaced as general manager.
Additional reports suggesting a supposed preference for keeping embattled head coach Jim Boylen indicated limited authority for that position, and while Paxson and Forman remaining with the organization is hardly an ideal way of cementing the power of their replacement, Wojnarowski is reporting that whoever is hired here will have final say over basketball decisions.
The Bulls have made the playoffs only once since dismissing Tom Thibodeau as coach in 2015. They are likely going to land in the lottery once again this season, either through a canceled regular season or a greatly reduced one. The Bulls have since fallen to 24th in percentage of available tickets sold, according to ESPN, a sharp decline considering they finished first only three seasons ago. This is a franchise sorely in need of new blood, and now, it appears as if they're getting it.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kobe, Duncan headline 2020 HOF class
The eight inductees of this year's Hall of Fame class were officially unveiled on Saturday
-
NBA scout Hanks released from hospital
CBS Sports confirms Hanks' physician was sent an experimental drug for possible 'compassionate...
-
Ranking five best Hall of Fame classes
The 2020 class, officially announced on Saturday, is one of the best we've ever seen, but where...
-
Report: NBA planning H-O-R-S-E contest
The players involved would compete remotely, but other details are scarce at this time
-
Trump talks with sports commissioners
Trump on the sports leagues around the country: 'We have to get back. We want to get back soon.'
-
NBA 2K Players Tournament: How to watch
The NBA 2K tournament continues Sunday after four players, including top-seeded Kevin Durant,...
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers