Bulls' Cameron Payne has surgery on broken foot, likely to miss 3-4 months

For the second year in a row, Cameron Payne will be out for a good part of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot.

The young point guard did not play until January last season after breaking his foot during training camp with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now, he could be out until that time again this season after breaking his foot earlier this summer.

Injury Update: Cameron Payne underwent successful surgery on his right foot on Wed. Payne is expected to make a full return in 3-4 months. pic.twitter.com/b9IPnrQE0Y — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 8, 2017

The Bulls acquired Payne from the Thunder at last season's trade deadline in a deal that sent Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a second-round pick to Oklahoma City in exchange for Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Anthony Morrow.

Payne didn't see much playing time once he arrived in the Windy City, however, seeing action in just 11 regular-season games, and playing only four minutes in the playoffs despite the fact that the Bulls lost their starting point guard Rajon Rondo to a broken thumb after the second game of their first-round series.

Based on the fact that he barely saw the floor with the Bulls, and a recent report from the Chicago Sun-Times that Chicago realized Payne couldn't play at an NBA level after his second practice with the club, things were already not looking great for Payne's future with the team. Unfortunately, this injury isn't going to help his cause.