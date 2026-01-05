The Boston Celtics will look to win their fourth game in a row when they battle the Chicago Bulls in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Monday night. Boston is coming off a 146-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, while Chicago dropped a 112-99 decision to the Charlotte Hornets that same day. The Bulls (17-18), who are third in the Central Division, are 7-9 on the road this season. The Celtics (22-12), who are second in the Atlantic Division, are 10-5 on their home court in 2025-26. Chicago's leading scorer Josh Giddey (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Tipoff from TD Garden in Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics lead the all-time series 137-110, including wins in six of the past seven meetings. Boston is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 234.5. Before making any Celtics vs. Bulls picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons.

Now, the model has simulated Celtics vs. Bulls 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Celtics:

Bulls vs. Celtics spread: Boston -11.5 at DraftKings Bulls vs. Celtics over/under: 234.5 points Bulls vs. Celtics money line: Chicago +409, Boston -552 Bulls vs. Celtics picks: See picks at SportsLine Bulls vs. Celtics streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (234.5 points). The total has gone over in four of the last seven head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in two of the last three Bulls games, and in three of the last five Celtics games. Both teams are 7-3 against the spread over the past 10 games. The SportsLine model is projecting Chicago's Coby White to score 20.7 points on average and be one of six Bulls players to score 12.4 or more points. Boston's Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, is projected to have 30.3 points as five Celtics players score 11.5 points or more.

