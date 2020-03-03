Bulls coach Jim Boylen calls timeout right before team hits layup, gets laughed at by Mavs' Luka Doncic

The Chicago Bulls entered Monday's game as losers of 10 of their last 11 games and have had their fair share of struggles throughout the 2019-20 season. There was a moment during Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks that was a symbol of their season. Midway through the second quarter, head coach Jim Boylen ended up calling a timeout to try and get his team on track.

The only problem was that Boylen stopped the clock as Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono was about to convert a layup.

here’s Luka Doncic (seemingly) laughing at Jim Boylen for calling a timeout right before his team got a layup



Bulls have become a literal joke pic.twitter.com/Ewqs4NCCA8 — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) March 3, 2020

To make matter worse, Mavericks star forward Luka Doncic was seen laughing at the Bulls timing. It's hard to blame Doncic, considering that the game was just 43-38 in favor of the Mavericks at the time. The Bulls certainly can use all the points that they can get, as they entered the contest with just 20 wins on the season.

Boylen's blunder actually didn't end up hurting the Bulls in terms of the result, though. Chicago ended up defeating Dallas, 109-107, behind two spectacular bench performances from Coby White (19 points) and Otto Porter Jr. (18). It was Porter's first game back in the lineup after missing time due to a left foot injury.

The Bulls really haven't had a ton of luck on their side throughout the course of the season and this was another example. With two wins in their last four games, perhaps they're taking a step in the right direction.