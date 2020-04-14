Bulls granted permission to interview executives from Clippers, 76ers and Magic for GM position, per report

When the NBA eventually resumes, the Chicago Bulls will have some new faces in the front office. They fired long-time general manager Gar Forman on Monday as well as named John Paxon senior adviser of basketball operations. Newly hired Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas has been given full control over the team, which has posted losing records in the past three seasons for the first time since 2001-04.

In an open letter to the fans, Karnisovas said he wants to "build a foundation worthy of the Chicago Bulls," no doubt talking about the championship pedigree that was once synonymous with this franchise. The first step of building that foundation will be hiring a new general manager, and to start, the Bulls have received permission to interview Mark Hughes of the Los Angeles Clippers, Marc Eversley of the Philadelphia 76ers and Matt Lloyd of the Orlando Magic, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hughes is the assistant GM in Los Angeles, and was part of the brain trust that landed the Clippers both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the same summer. He's been with the team for three seasons, and before that he spent 10 years with the New York Knicks as a pro scout and director of player personnel. Hughes also has assistant coaching experience with the Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic in the past.

Eversley is the senior vice president of player personnel in Philadelphia, and has been with the franchise for four seasons after being hired by former 76ers president Bryan Colangelo. He has front office experience from working with several other teams in the league, and in 2018 the Sixers granted permission for the Charlotte Hornets to interview him for their general manager position, although it ended up going to Mitch Kupchak.

Lloyd serves as the assistant general manager under John Hammond in Orlando, and has been in that role for eight seasons. He has the strongest ties to Chicago, given his 13 seasons working for the Bulls prior to joining the Magic in 2012. With Chicago, Lloyd worked his way up from game day and special projects employee in the video room, to eventually becoming the director of college scouting for the team.

There's no timeline as to when any of these interviews will take place, or how soon the Bulls want to move in hiring their general manager. However, with the league on an indefinite hiatus due to COVID-19, the franchise has a lot of time to make the right decision in who will take over that role. The overhaul to the front office in Chicago signals that this franchise is ready to turn a corner and try to put together a winning team again. There are several young enticing pieces already on the roster to work with, in Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and rookie Coby White. It's now a matter of finding the best way to use that personnel going forward. Hopefully a new general manager can help solve that issue in Chicago.