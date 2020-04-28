Bulls hire 76ers executive Marc Eversley as new general manager, report says
New team president Arturas Karnisovas hires Eversley as Chicago continues to reshape its front office
The Chicago Bulls have completely overhauled their basketball operations over the past several months. Gone is the tandem of John Paxson and Gar Forman, which reigned over the Bulls for over a decade, and in their place is the new president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas. On Sunday, the Bulls reportedly landed his No. 2. as Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley will be the new general manager of the Bulls, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Eversley joined the 76ers in 2016, a hire of former Philadephia GM Bryan Colangelo. Colangelo gave Eversley his big break, hiring him from Nike to serve on his staff with the Toronto Raptors in 2006. He was the vice president of scouting for the Washington Wizards prior to rejoining the 76ers, where he had served as both vice president of player personnel and assistant general manager.
He will now join Karnisovas in reshaping a Bulls team that has fallen on hard times in recent years. The Bulls have not made the playoffs since trading Jimmy Butler in 2017, and have missed out in four of the past five seasons overall. While youngsters like Coby White, Lauri Markkanen and Zach LaVine have shown promise, none have separated themselves as potential franchise players. The Bulls of the past several seasons have lacked direction.
It will be up to Karnisovas and Eversley to find one, and that starts with making a decision on the future of coach Jim Boylen. Boylen, who has a 39-84 record in Chicago, is widely regarded as one of the NBA's worst coaches, but has the support of the Reinsdorf family, owners of the team.
With the status of the 2019-20 season up in the air, it could be quite some time before the Bulls are able to make a decision and begin this new era, but after so many years of underperforming teams built by the "GarPax" tandem, the combination of Karnisovas and Eversley should at least provide some optimism to a Chicago fanbase that hasn't had much of it in recent years.
