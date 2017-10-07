Bulls' Kris Dunn suffers 'open dislocation' finger injury in preseason game vs. Bucks

The Chicago Bulls' rebuilding plan suffered a setback Friday night as point guard Kris Dunn suffered a dislocated finger that coach Fred Hoiberg believes will keep him out at least a few weeks.

The open dislocation was apparently so bad, according to Hoiberg, that a tendon was sticking out of Dunn's finger.

Coach Hoiberg says Kris Dunn suffered an open dislocation of his left index finger. He will see a specialist tomorrow. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 7, 2017

Hoiberg said Dunn suffered an “open dislocation” of his left index finger and will be out at least a couple weeks. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 7, 2017

Kris Dunn had a tendon sticking out of his open wound dislocated finger, Fred Hoiberg said. #Bulls — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) October 7, 2017

To add insult to injury, the young guard suffered the injury going up to try and block the Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown, who powered through for a big slam.

Back in 2015, the Sacramento Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein suffered an open dislocation of his finger and ended up missing about a month. While no two injuries or healing processes are the same, that seems to be a reasonable timeline for Dunn to return. Until Dunn visits the specialist, however, there's no way to know exactly how long he'll be out.

Regardless, this was not the way the Bulls hoped to begin this season. After a tumultuous summer, Dunn was expected to be one of the bright spots, and, the Bulls hope, their point guard of the future. While he should be able to return fairly early in the season, the Bulls would have preferred as much time as possible to watch Dunn on the floor and evaluate his progress.