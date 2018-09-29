Bulls' Lauri Markkanen out estimated 6-8 weeks after suffering elbow injury in practice

Lauri Markkanen had a fantastic rookie season for the Chicago Bulls. Averaging 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game while shooting 36.2 percent from downtown, the big man finished on the All-Rookie First team, and would have had a shot for Rookie of the Year if only he wasn't a part of one of the greatest draft classes the league has ever seen.

Unfortunately, he's not going to be able to carry that momentum into his second season. At least not right away. The Bulls announced on Friday night that Markkanen suffered an elbow injury during practice and will be out for six-to-eight weeks. Via NBA.com/Bulls:

Lauri Markkanen sustained a right elbow injury in practice on Thursday, Sept. 27. He underwent an MRI today that showed a high grade lateral elbow sprain. Markkanen is estimated to be out six-to-eight weeks.

This is a bummer for Markkanen and the Bulls as you never want players suffering serious injuries, but especially not young big men with as much promise as him. The good news is this isn't a knee or foot injury, and once healed shouldn't be anything that affects him down the line in his career.

As for how it will affect the team, Markkanen's injury should open up more minutes for their big free agent signing Jabari Parker, as well their lottery pick Wendell Carter Jr.

Also, this isn't how the team will think of it -- nor should they -- but considering the Bulls should probably be tanking to try and get another top draft pick, this might actually be good for them in the long run. Markkanen might already be their best player, and with him set to miss at least a month or so of the regular season, this will hurt their win total.