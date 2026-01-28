NBA Central rivals clash on Wednesday when the Chicago Bulls battle the Indiana Pacers. Chicago is coming off a 129-118 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, while Indiana dropped a 132-116 decision at Atlanta that same day. The Bulls (23-23), who have won six of their last 10 games, are 8-13 on the road this season. The Pacers (11-36), who are 2-8 within the division, are 8-16 on their home court. Chicago will be without Tre Jones (hamstring) and Zach Collins (toe).

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Bulls lead the all-time series 107-106, but the Pacers have won both meetings this season. Chicago is a 2-point favorite in the latest Bulls vs. Pacers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 235.5. Before making any Bulls vs. Pacers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Bulls vs. Pacers 10,000 times.

Bulls vs. Pacers spread: Chicago -2 at DraftKings Bulls vs. Pacers over/under: 235.5 points Bulls vs. Pacers money line: Chicago -135, Indiana +114 Bulls vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine Bulls vs. Pacers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

After 10,000 simulations of Bulls vs. Pacers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (235.5). The Over has hit in five of the last eight Chicago games, and in each of the last two Indiana matchups. Chicago is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games, while the Pacers are 5-5 ATS in their last 10.

The SportsLine model is projecting Chicago's Coby White to score 19.1 points on average and be one of six Bulls players to score 11.3 or more points. Indiana's Pascal Siakam, meanwhile, is projected to have 23.2 points as four Pacers players score 13 points or more.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50% in simulations.

The model projects which side of the Bulls vs. Pacers spread is more likely to hit well over 50% of the time.