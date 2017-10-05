Bulls preview: After hitting reset in summer, Chicago must not waste rebuilding season

For many teams, feeling good about themselves at the end of the season means winning a lot of games, making the playoffs and potentially going on a postseason run. The Chicago Bulls, however, are not one of those teams. Not even close. Wins will be few and far between for the youngsters in Chicago, and making the playoffs is already out of the question, even in a weakened Eastern Conference.

So how then, can the Bulls have a successful 2017-18 season?

Before the preseason got under way, the team got off to a good start by cutting ties with Dwyane Wade by agreeing to a buyout that made him a free agent. Sure, it was a lot of money to eat, but their payroll is super cheap this season. Even if it wasn't, the move still would have been necessary. Wade still has his moments, and he'll probably be useful for the Cavaliers this season, but there was no reason for him to spend even a few months in Chicago. He wouldn't have been happy bumbling about with a 25-win team, and there was no reason for the Bulls to gear even part of the offense toward a 35-year-old two-guard as they embark on a rebuild.

"Rebuild" is a strange word associated with the Bulls, who have been allergic to even the thought of it for the past decade-plus. After the "Three Alphas" -- Wade, Jimmy Butler and Rajon Rondo -- delivered only a first-round playoff exit last season, however, the front office really had no choice but to go this route. Unfortunately, parting ways with Wade was about the only smart thing the front office did during an interesting offseason. The Bulls souring on Butler and dealing him to the Wolves for the seventh overall pick (Lauri Markkanen), Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn was seen as a puzzling move.

For this season specifically, hitting reset this summer makes finding success abstract. That's generally the case during the first season of any rebuild, but it's especially true given the haphazard start the Bulls have to their process. The main goals in Chicago this season are fluid ones such as implementing a system, developing players and creating a culture.

As John Paxson put it in similarly vague terms earlier this offseason: "The most important thing for us is the culture we have in this building -- that's what is sustainable, whether you win or lose. Looking long term and building a solid foundation was the way to go for us."

It seems likely that will mean letting coach Fred Hoiberg implement the high-tempo, free-flowing offense he's wanted to run since he was hired, and if so, then great. Last season's plodding, iso-heavy offense (20th in pace) reliant almost solely at some points on Butler making magic happen is not what Hoiberg had envisioned when he accepted the job a few seasons back.

On the player side of things, the Bulls will need to start molding the likes of Dunn, LaVine, Cristiano Felicio and Markkanen, while also trying to figure out if any other players on the roster (Nikola Mirotic, Jerian Grant, Justin Holiday, Bobby Portis, etc.) are pieces they want to have around for the long haul.

Of course, neither of these things -- implementing a whole new offensive system, developing young players in that new system -- is easy, and coupled with the general lack of talent, everyone is expecting a rough season in Chicago. But if the Bulls can answer some questions about their young talent, see those players improve, and chart a new course forward, it can at least not be a lost one.