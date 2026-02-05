Two Eastern Conference teams fighting for playoff positioning will meet on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Chicago Bulls visit the Toronto Raptors. Chicago (24-27) is the No. 10 seed and has the last play-in position, but the Bulls made a flurry of moves ahead of the trade deadline. Toronto (30-22) is the current 6-seed as it seeks to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament. Josh Giddey (hamstring) is out for Chicago with Ayo Dosunmu (quad) and Jaden Ivey (trade pending) questionable.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Bulls have won four straight matchups as the teams meet for the first time this season. The latest Raptors vs. Bulls odds list Toronto as the 8.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 224.5. Before making any Bulls vs. Raptors picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 38-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Raptors vs. Bulls 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Bulls spread Raptors -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Raptors vs. Bulls over/under: 224.5 points Raptors vs. Bulls money line: Raptors -364, Bulls +286 Raptors vs. Bulls picks: See picks at SportsLine Raptors vs. Bulls streaming: Prime Video

SportsLine's model has simulated Raptors vs. Bulls 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (224.5 points). The last two meetings, and three of the last four matchups, have gone over for these teams. Both squads also saw their most recent games eclipsing the total, with Toronto's Wednesday game having 254 combined points, while Chicago's Tuesday contest saw 246 total points.

While Toronto is projected to have four of the five highest scorers in this game, Chicago now has depth in the absence of trading away some of its best players. Thus, there are seven Bulls forecasted to reach double figures, compared to five for the Raptors. The SportsLine model calls for 229 total points as the Over hits in 53.5% of simulations.

