The Chicago Bulls announced Thursday they have set a date for the retirement of former NBA MVP and franchise great Derrick Rose's number. Rose's No. 1 jersey will go into the United Center rafters in a postgame ceremony after the Bulls' game against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 24, 2026, making him the fifth player in franchise history to have his number retired.

Upon his retirement after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies last September, the Bulls had announced in January they planned to honor Rose by retiring his number. Rose, a Chicago native, was the No. 1 overall pick by the Bulls in the 2008 NBA Draft and went on to win NBA MVP honors in 2011 to go with three NBA All-Star nods, an All-NBA First-Team honor and his Rookie of the Year title.

NBA Quarter Century awards: LeBron James wins MVP and two other honors, surprising pick for top defender Sam Quinn

Rose's No. 1 will be the fifth number to ever be retired by the Bulls, joining Jerry Sloan (No. 4), Bob Love (No. 10), Michael Jordan (No. 23) and Scottie Pippen (No. 33). It will also mark the first time the Bulls have retired a number in more than 20 years, as Pippen was the last player to have his number retired on Dec. 9, 2005.

Rose spent his prime with the Bulls from 2008 to 2016 before going on to play for the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies.