Bulls teammate: Michael Jordan had special arrangement with grocery store to shop after it closed

The Michael Jordan saga is well known at this point, but the reason "The Last Dance" has been so amazing is that it contains all sorts of never-before-seen footage from 20-plus years ago. Whether it's footage from the locker room before and after games, clips from practice or just the guys hanging out, it gives us a new look at an old story.

One of the most interesting segments so far came last Sunday, when Jordan was musing about the problems with fame. Yes, he had all the success and money he could ask for, but it also meant sacrificing a lot of freedom. Everywhere he went, he was mobbed by people, and inundated with requests, whether it was for pictures, autographs, tickets, interviews, you name it.

In the old footage, he's seen lounging on a hotel couch, smoking a cigar with a bunch of beverages in front of him.

"This is not one of those lifestyles that you envy, you know?" Jordan says. "You're confined to this room. I'm ready for getting out of this life. You know when you get to that point. I'm there, with no reservations at all. I'm there."

But while the documentary did a great job showing just how much of a hassle it was for Jordan to get into the arena, or to the hotel, perhaps nothing illustrates the problems of fame more than a story from one of his lesser-known teammates, Brad Sellers.

Over at The Undefeated, Jerry Bembry interviewed some of the more obscure members of those Bulls title teams, and one of the best anecdotes comes from Sellers, who described the whole process there was just for Jordan to get food from the grocery store.

"You saw MJ doing laundry in the first few episodes and that was him back then, the country side of him, just living like a regular dude," Sellers said. "But he just got bigger and bigger in basketball and to a point where he couldn't go out. I remember saying to him one day, 'Hey, M, how do you eat?' … "He told me he would call Jewel-Osco [a grocery chain] about 15 minutes before they closed, and let them know he was coming in," Sellers said. "They would stay open later to let him shop." Jordan would generously tip the staff for staying past work hours. "He wasn't making no $30 million a year; I'm sure at that time he was making less than a million," Sellers said. "But it was a lot of money at the time and he made sure that he took care of people."

This is pretty remarkable, and it makes you wonder what other sort of under-the-radar things like this rich and famous people can make happen. Plus, imagine working at that store and being there sitting around just watching Michael Jordan pick out his groceries. What a story that would be later in life.

Even as incredible as this story seems, however, it was probably the easiest route for both Jordan and the store. He couldn't just show up there after practice or on an off-night; he would be swarmed, and the store would have a fiasco on their hands if anything happened to him.

And hey, the extra tip money from Jordan surely didn't hurt either.