The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading for Chicago's Lonzo Ball, a move which brings another point guard to one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference. Giving up Isaac Okoro for Ball is a major win for the franchise, according to the immediate reaction. Questions arise about the Bulls' side of the deal.

Ball gives Cleveland a premium backup option behind all-star Darius Garland. Ball averaged 7.6 points, 3.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 35 games for the Bulls this season after a two-year absence from a knee injury. With two years remaining on a $20 million deal, Ball provides Cleveland with contract flexibility given a second-year option within the deal.

Lonzo Ball trade grades: Cavaliers ace deal for veteran guard; Bulls agree to another questionable player swap Sam Quinn

Moving Okoro makes sense for the Cavaliers given their strength in the frontcourt without much of a need for a player coming off a career-low 19.1 minutes per game last season. Okoro's role diminished with the Cavaliers in Year 5 after being an impactful starter his first few years in the league while coming off the bench the last couple of seasons.

Reaction was widespread following Chicago's stunning move to give up Ball:

The Bulls see something they like in Okoro, but what? Entering his sixth NBA season, the former first-round selection is coming off a career-low 6.1 points per game for the Cavaliers and only started 22 games last season.

Think about these four headliners and what the Bulls got back following roster moves — very little. Caruso just won an NBA championship with the OKC Thunder and now Ball will have a role with one of the Eastern Conference's top teams.

Cleveland won't have to rely on Ball to play heavy minutes and instead receive a point guard with proven ability after showing signs of promise post-injury return.

Instead of moving Ball for a draft pick prior to this week's event, Chicago waited and received a limited return. As Kevin O'Connor points out, it's a strange move for a franchise in need of budding talent.

Playing his second season with the Cavaliers, Jerome averaged a career-best 12.5 points off the bench and provided Cleveland with solid shooting from the perimeter. Jerome's a free agent after signing a two-year deal with the franchise in 2023.