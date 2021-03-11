Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Chicago

Current Records: Philadelphia 24-12; Chicago 16-18

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers since March 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET March 11 at United Center. Allowing an average of 115.21 points per game, Chicago has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

Things were close when the Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans clashed last week, but Chicago ultimately edged out the opposition 128-124. Shooting guard Zach LaVine continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 36 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Philadelphia ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Wednesday with a 131-123 victory over the Utah Jazz. Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid was on fire, posting a double-double on 40 points and 19 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least 13 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 16-18 and the 76ers to 24-12. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Bulls and Philadelphia will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Chicago and Philadelphia both have nine wins in their last 18 games.