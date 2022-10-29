Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Chicago

Current Records: Philadelphia 2-4; Chicago 3-3

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers and are hoping to record their first win since March 6 of 2019. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at United Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Chicago knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Philadelphia likes a good challenge.

The Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 129-124 to the San Antonio Spurs. Small forward DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 33 points.

Meanwhile, the Sixers took their matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Friday by a conclusive 112-90 score. Philadelphia's point guard Tyrese Maxey was on fire, shooting 9-for-12 from downtown and finishing with 44 points and eight boards.

Chicago ended up a good deal behind Philadelphia when they played when the two teams previously met in March, losing 121-106. Maybe the Bulls will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $52.73

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Chicago.