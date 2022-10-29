Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Chicago
Current Records: Philadelphia 2-4; Chicago 3-3
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers and are hoping to record their first win since March 6 of 2019. They will face off at 8 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at United Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Chicago knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Philadelphia likes a good challenge.
The Bulls were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 129-124 to the San Antonio Spurs. Small forward DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 33 points.
Meanwhile, the Sixers took their matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Friday by a conclusive 112-90 score. Philadelphia's point guard Tyrese Maxey was on fire, shooting 9-for-12 from downtown and finishing with 44 points and eight boards.
Chicago ended up a good deal behind Philadelphia when they played when the two teams previously met in March, losing 121-106. Maybe the Bulls will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $52.73
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Philadelphia have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Chicago.
