Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Chicago
Current Records: Philadelphia 43-21; Chicago 26-38
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since March 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at United Center. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a victory while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The game between Chicago and the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Chicago falling 108-97. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of point guard Coby White, who did not have his best game: he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 5-for-16, 12-point finish.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Sixers ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 113-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs. It was another big night for Philadelphia's center Joel Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 boards.
The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
Chicago is now 26-38 while the Sixers sit at 43-21. Two stats to keep an eye on: Chicago has allowed their opponents an average of 8.5 steals per game, the fourth most in the league. To make matters even worse for Chicago, Philadelphia enters the matchup with 9.13 steals per game on average, good for second best in the league. In other words, Chicago will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Philadelphia have won ten out of their last 19 games against Chicago.
