Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Chicago

Current Records: Philadelphia 24-12; Chicago 16-18

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers since March 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 8 p.m. ET March 11 at United Center. Allowing an average of 115.21 points per game, Chicago has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

Things were close when the Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans clashed last week, but Chicago ultimately edged out the opposition 128-124. Shooting guard Zach LaVine continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 36 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Philadelphia ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Wednesday with a 131-123 victory over the Utah Jazz. The Sixers' center Joel Embiid did his thing and posted a double-double on 40 points and 19 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Embiid has had at least 13 rebounds.

Their wins bumped Chicago to 16-18 and Philadelphia to 24-12. After the lofty point totals in their previous games, we'll see if they're able to heat things up even more while facing each other.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulls are a 3.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Chicago and Philadelphia both have nine wins in their last 18 games.

Feb 19, 2021 - Philadelphia 112 vs. Chicago 105

Feb 09, 2020 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Chicago 111

Jan 17, 2020 - Philadelphia 100 vs. Chicago 89

Apr 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 125 vs. Chicago 109

Apr 06, 2019 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Chicago 96

Mar 06, 2019 - Chicago 108 vs. Philadelphia 107

Oct 18, 2018 - Philadelphia 127 vs. Chicago 108

Feb 22, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Chicago 115

Jan 24, 2018 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Chicago 101

Dec 18, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Philadelphia 115

Apr 06, 2017 - Chicago 102 vs. Philadelphia 90

Mar 24, 2017 - Philadelphia 117 vs. Chicago 107

Jan 29, 2017 - Chicago 121 vs. Philadelphia 108

Nov 25, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Philadelphia 89

Apr 13, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 105

Jan 14, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 111

Dec 14, 2015 - Chicago 115 vs. Philadelphia 96

Nov 09, 2015 - Chicago 111 vs. Philadelphia 88

Injury Report for Chicago

Devon Dotson: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Philadelphia