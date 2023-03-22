The Chicago Bulls will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the United Center. Chicago is 34-37 overall and 20-16 at home, while Philadelphia is 48-23 overall and 22-12 on the road. It's the fourth and final regular-season matchup between these two Eastern Conference rivals with Chicago winning and covering the spread in two of the first three meetings.

However, the 76ers have been the far more profitable team against the spread this season, going 41-29 against the number while Chicago has gone 36-34. Philadelphia is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 221.5.

Bulls vs. 76ers spread: Bulls +3.5

Bulls vs. 76ers over/under: 221.5 points

Bulls vs. 76ers money line: Chicago +140, Philadelphia -165

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago is coming off a 109-105 victory in double-overtime over the Sixers on Monday night in Philadelphia. Center Nikola Vucevic posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards, while Zach LaVine contributed 26 points and seven assists.

DeMar DeRozan also had 25 points in the victory, but it was Chicago's defense that led the charge on the night. The Bulls forced 19 turnovers and also held Philadelphia to 10-of-36 shooting from the 3-point line. Vucevic, LaVine and DeRozan also combined to make 10 steals in the win. Defensive ace Alex Caruso did not play in Monday's win and he is questionable on Wednesday due to foot soreness.

What you need to know about the Sixers

The Sixers are out to make up for these teams' matchup on Monday. Point guard James Harden had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 46 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-14 shooting and five turnovers. And Harden's worst moment came in the waning seconds when he had an attempted floater blocked by Derrick Jones Jr. to seal the game.

However, Joel Embiid continued to be unstoppable in the loss, scoring 37 points, grabbing 16 rebounds and blocking three shots in the loss. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, Embiid fouled out in the second overtime and wasn't available for several critical possessions while dealing with foul trouble throughout the game. The 76ers will need for Embiid to be on the floor in crunch time in the rematch on Wednesday, especially with Harden (Achilles) and PJ Tucker (ankle) both questionable to play.

