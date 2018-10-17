Bulls vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis
The Bulls will open their season with a visit to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers
The 2018-19 NBA season has started for many teams, but not the Chicago Bulls, who will get their season underway on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Ben Simmons and Co. already have a game under their belt, suffering an opening night loss to the Boston Celtics. So they'll be especially eager to defend their homecourt, where they went a stellar 30-11 last season.
How to watch Bulls at Sixers
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 18
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: 76ers -11
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Bulls: The young Bulls are not expected to be good this season, and Zach LaVine told our own James Herbert that they've heard that doubt. So what better way for them to start the season than against one of the best young teams in the league, the Sixers. This is a perfect chance for the Bulls to prove that they're better than people think they are. Unfortunately, they'll have to start without second-year big man Lauri Markkanen, who is out with an elbow injury.
Sixers: Coming off a 4-1 defeat in the second-round of the playoffs last season to a shorthanded Celtics team, the Sixers had their chance at revenge on opening night. They couldn't get it done, however, losing by 18 points. That slightly embarassing loss on national TV should provide plenty of motivation for them to take care of a Bulls team that should be pretty bad this season, especially on defense. One key thing to watch for with the Sixers is how Markelle Fultz plays as the 2017 No. 1 pick has joined the starting lineup.
Game prediction, pick
The Bulls are going to be bad this season, possibly historically bad on defense. Plus, they're without Markkanen, who is already their best player. Combine that with the fact that the Sixers are at home, where they were awesome last season, and coming off a tough loss, and I'll take the Sixers all day in this one.
