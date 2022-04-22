The Milwaukee Bucks entered the first round as not only the Eastern Conference favorite, but a massive favorite in the first round against the Chicago Bulls, specifically. Most books had them at around -1100 to advance into the second round, and when they won Game 1 of the series, there was little reason to doubt Milwaukee's status as a clear favorite.

And then, Khris Middleton went down. DeMar DeRozan got hot, and suddenly, a massive Milwaukee advantage turned into a toss-up. Now the series is tied 1-1. Chicago has home-court advantage. Middleton is done until at least the next round, and the Bucks need to figure out what comes next with their primary one-on-one scorer sidelined. We'll see what they've cooked up Friday when the two teams play the third game of their series. Here's everything you need to know before you tune in.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Chicago Bulls

When: Friday, April 22 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 22 | 8:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ABC | Live stream: FuboTV

ABC | FuboTV Odds: CHI +125; MIL -145; O/U 222.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Bucks: Khris Middleton isn't Milwaukee's best player, but in certain contexts, he might be their most important. He scored more than 40 percent of Milwaukee's clutch points last postseason, for instance. That half-court shot creation is critical for a team like the Bucks, who are focused on 3-point shooting more than ball-handling. Can Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo absorb Middleton's lost possessions? Is there someone else on the roster who can do so? Where are Milwaukee's points going to come from?

Bulls: Aside from DeMar DeRozan turning back into a superhero for Game 2? We need to talk about Alex Caruso, the 6-4 guard the Lakers let go of for nothing, guarding Antetokounmpo straight up for large stretches of Game 2. How is this possible? I have no Earthly idea. Does this make Caruso the most versatile defender in NBA history? Maybe? Let's see if that sustains into Game 3. All we can say is that Caruso defending Giannis defies all logic. It kind of worked regardless. Remember, Antetokounmpo scored 50 in a Finals closeout game a year ago. The Suns had no answer for him. If Caruso is that answer, well, that might make him the best defender in the known universe.

Prediction

My love for Alex Caruso is well-documented. I think he is perhaps the best guard defender in the NBA. But I cannot in good conscience predict that he will stifle Antetokounmpo in a game of this magnitude. The size difference alone should be worth 40 points. With Middleton out, expect the two-time MVP to assert himself in a Bucks victory. The pick: Bucks -2.5