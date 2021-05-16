Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Chicago

Current Records: Milwaukee 46-25; Chicago 30-41

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls may be playing at home Sunday, but the experts are forecasting a 3.5-point loss. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 9 p.m. ET May 16 at United Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Chicago has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Milwaukee and is hoping to record their first win since Dec. 26 of 2017.

The Bulls ended up a good deal behind the Brooklyn Nets when they played this past Saturday, losing 105-91. One thing holding Chicago back was the mediocre play of center Nikola Vucevic, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 4-for-18 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. That makes it 11 consecutive games in which Vucevic has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the Miami Heat this past Saturday, taking their matchup 122-108. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Jrue Holiday, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten dimes along with five rebounds, and small forward Khris Middleton, who had 21 points and seven assists in addition to seven boards.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 46-25 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 30-41. If the Bucks want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Bulls' power forward Patrick Williams, who had 24 points along with five rebounds, and power forward Thaddeus Young, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Chicago.