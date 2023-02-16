Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Chicago

Current Records: Milwaukee 40-17; Chicago 26-32

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls are getting right back to it as they host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at United Center. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while the Bulls will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Chicago as they fell 117-113 to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Chicago was up 39-15 at the end of the first quarter but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Shooting guard Zach LaVine put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 35 points and 11 boards in addition to seven dimes.

Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Milwaukee ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Tuesday with a 131-125 victory over the Boston Celtics. Milwaukee's point guard Jrue Holiday did his thing and shot 8-for-12 from downtown and finished with 40 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Chicago is now 26-32 while the Bucks sit at 40-17. Milwaukee is 27-12 after wins this year, and Chicago is 12-19 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.23

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won 24 out of their last 34 games against Chicago.