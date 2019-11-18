Bulls vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Bulls vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)
Current Records: Chicago 4-9; Milwaukee 9-3
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls head home again on Monday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Bulls now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 117-111 to the Brooklyn Nets. PG Coby White wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulls; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Indiana Pacers with points to spare, taking the game 102-83. Milwaukee's PF Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most active players for the squad as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 boards in addition to six dimes.
Milwaukee's win lifted them to 9-3 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 4-9. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago has only been able to knock down 42.60% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Chicago, Milwaukee enters the matchup with 118.8 points per game on average, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Milwaukee's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.50
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 230
Series History
Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.
- Nov 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Feb 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 113
- Nov 16, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 26, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 15, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Mar 26, 2017 - Chicago 109 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Dec 31, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Chicago 69
- Dec 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 03, 2016 - Chicago 102 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Chicago 100 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Jan 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Chicago 117 vs. Milwaukee 106
