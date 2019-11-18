Bulls vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Chicago (home) vs. Milwaukee (away)

Current Records: Chicago 4-9; Milwaukee 9-3

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls head home again on Monday, but with the point spread against them by 7 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Chicago and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Bulls now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Chicago was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 117-111 to the Brooklyn Nets. PG Coby White wasn't much of a difference maker for the Bulls; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the Indiana Pacers with points to spare, taking the game 102-83. Milwaukee's PF Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the most active players for the squad as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 boards in addition to six dimes.

Milwaukee's win lifted them to 9-3 while Chicago's loss dropped them down to 4-9. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago has only been able to knock down 42.60% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Chicago, Milwaukee enters the matchup with 118.8 points per game on average, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Milwaukee's favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.50

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulls.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 230

Series History

Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Chicago.