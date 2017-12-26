Bulls vs. Bucks odds: Pick from expert who's 15-1 on Bulls games

The Chicago Bulls have turned things around after a rough start and on Tuesday look to keep it going when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks for an 8 p.m. ET matchup.

The Bucks are 6.5-point home favorites. The over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 212, up one point from the opening line.

The money line is Milwaukee -260, meaning you would need to bet $260 on the Bucks to win $100.

The Bulls were 3-20 and mired in a 10-game losing streak when they beat the Hornets in overtime Dec. 8.

That sparked an improbable seven-game winning streak, with the Bulls beating the likes of the Knicks, Celtics, Jazz and Bucks in the process.

They've since lost two straight (at Cleveland and Boston), but there appears to be an overall turnaround under way.

It coincided with the return of Nikola Mirotic, who missed the team's first 23 games after getting punched in the face by teammate Bobby Portis in the preseason.

Mirotic has played in nine games and leads the team in scoring (17.9) and rebounding (7.6) while shooting 50.5 percent from the field.

He has been the spark for the second unit since the Dec. 18 return of Lauri Markkanen (back). Markkanen is averaging 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, including a 25-point effort against Cleveland last week.

The young Bucks (17-14) continue to build around MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out Saturday's loss at Charlotte with a knee injury but is expected to return Tuesday.

In December, the Greek Freak is averaging 30.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and two steals while shooting 53.1 percent. The team is 6-4 this month when he plays.

Scoring balance is an issue in Milwaukee. In fact, only two players have led the team in scoring in any game this season: Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. The Bucks only have four players averaging in double figures.

When Middleton leads the team in scoring, the Bucks are 5-3. He has led the way in the team's past two contests.

The Bucks are middle of the road when it comes to overall offense and defense, ranking 15th in both points scored (105.1) and allowed (105.5).

