The Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls face off in a Central Division clash on Wednesday evening. The Bucks 31-8 at home this season and aiming to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are in the middle of the play-in race with a 17-22 road record. Both teams are playing on the second night of a back-to-back set, with Milwaukee returning from a road game against Washington and Chicago traveling after a home game against Atlanta.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 229 in the latest Bulls vs. Bucks odds.

Bulls vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -6.5

Bulls vs. Bucks over/under: 229 points

Bulls vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -260, Bulls +210

CHI: The Bulls are 6-7-1 against the spread with no rest

MIL: The Bucks are 9-2-1 against the spread with no rest

Why the Bulls can cover



Though Milwaukee has an impressive season-long profile, Chicago has the edge in the season series to this point. The Bulls also have clearly positive attributes on both offense and defense. Chicago is in the top five of the NBA in field goal percentage (49%) and free throw percentage (81%) on offense, with the Bulls committing a turnover on fewer than 14% of possessions. Milwaukee is the worst team in the NBA in creating turnovers on defense, including a bottom-five mark in steals.

On the other end, the Bulls are firmly in the top 10 of the NBA in defensive rating, and Chicago has top-10 marks in myriad categories. That includes field goal percentage allowed, free throw attempts allowed, turnovers created, points allowed in the paint, fast break point allowed, and steals per game. Milwaukee is in the bottom five of the NBA in free throw percentage on offense, and the Bucks struggle to a below-average mark in ball security.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee is an excellent home team this season, giving the Bucks a big advantage with both teams on the second night of a back-to-back with travel. The Bucks are 31-8 at Fiserv Forum, including 15 wins in the last 18 home games. Milwaukee out-scores opponents by 6.6 points per 100 possessions at home, and Chicago is just 17-22 away from United Center this season. From there, Milwaukee has an elite defense, ranking in the top five in myriad categories, and the Bucks have clear strengths on offense.

The Bucks are in the top five of the NBA in 3-pointers, making more than 14 triples per game, while Chicago ranks dead-last in 3-pointers per game. The Bucks are also shooting 56% inside the arc, a top-10 mark in the league, and Milwaukee is above the NBA average with more than 25 assists per game and an offensive rebound rate above 28%. With Chicago struggling to a bottom-10 offense that includes a poor offensive rebound rate and free throw creation issues, Milwaukee has the edge on the margins.

