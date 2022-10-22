Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Chicago
Current Records: Cleveland 0-1; Chicago 1-1
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a matchup against the Chicago Bulls since Dec. 8 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Cleveland will take on Chicago at 8 p.m. ET at United Center after having had a few days off. The Cavaliers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
It was close but no cigar for Cleveland as they fell 108-105 to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The losing side was boosted by Donovan Mitchell, who had 31 points and nine assists.
Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought contest, but Chicago had to settle for a 102-100 defeat against the Washington Wizards on Friday. Despite the loss, Chicago got a solid performance out of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 32 points and six assists in addition to six boards.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $99.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Chicago have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Cleveland.
- Mar 26, 2022 - Chicago 98 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 12, 2022 - Chicago 101 vs. Cleveland 91
- Jan 19, 2022 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 104
- Dec 08, 2021 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 92
- Apr 21, 2021 - Cleveland 121 vs. Chicago 105
- Apr 17, 2021 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 96
- Mar 24, 2021 - Cleveland 103 vs. Chicago 94
- Mar 10, 2020 - Chicago 108 vs. Cleveland 103
- Jan 25, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 106
- Jan 18, 2020 - Chicago 118 vs. Cleveland 116
- Oct 30, 2019 - Cleveland 117 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cleveland 104 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 21, 2019 - Chicago 104 vs. Cleveland 88
- Dec 23, 2018 - Chicago 112 vs. Cleveland 92
- Nov 10, 2018 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 17, 2018 - Cleveland 114 vs. Chicago 109
- Dec 21, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Chicago 112
- Dec 04, 2017 - Cleveland 113 vs. Chicago 91
- Oct 24, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. Chicago 112
- Mar 30, 2017 - Chicago 99 vs. Cleveland 93
- Feb 25, 2017 - Chicago 117 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2017 - Chicago 106 vs. Cleveland 94
- Dec 02, 2016 - Chicago 111 vs. Cleveland 105
- Apr 09, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Cleveland 102
- Feb 18, 2016 - Cleveland 106 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 23, 2016 - Chicago 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- Oct 27, 2015 - Chicago 97 vs. Cleveland 95