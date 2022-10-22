Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Chicago

Current Records: Cleveland 0-1; Chicago 1-1

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a matchup against the Chicago Bulls since Dec. 8 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Cleveland will take on Chicago at 8 p.m. ET at United Center after having had a few days off. The Cavaliers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

It was close but no cigar for Cleveland as they fell 108-105 to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. The losing side was boosted by Donovan Mitchell, who had 31 points and nine assists.

Speaking of close games: it was a hard-fought contest, but Chicago had to settle for a 102-100 defeat against the Washington Wizards on Friday. Despite the loss, Chicago got a solid performance out of small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 32 points and six assists in addition to six boards.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Cleveland.